Latest Update on If WWE Is Considering a Heel Turn For Cody Rhodes

It was reported last month that even though The Rock had pushed for it, WWE had no plans to turn Cody Rhodes heel anytime soon. There were multiple reasons that people did not want this to happen, including the live gates, merchandise and ticket sales WWE had been generating with Rhodes as a babyface.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that even though Rhodes was booed against John Cena leading up to Wrestlemania, nothing has changed in terms of his creative plans. WWE is still not planning to make Rhodes a heel in the short term. As of a few months ago, the plan was not to have a turn and some thought it was the “worst idea possible.”

Rhodes is currently set to wrestle Jey Uso on Monday’s episode of RAW in a King of the Ring semifinal match. If he wins, he will then move on to face either Randy Orton or Sami Zayn at Night of Champions next Saturday in Saudi Arabia. Rhodes recently made his return to the ring following a brief hiatus, teaming with Uso to defeat John Cena and Logan Paul at Money in the Bank.