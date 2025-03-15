Latest Update on WWE Possibly Hiring Rey Fenix

It was reported earlier this month that Rey Fenix is expected to go to WWE to join his brother Penta after he was released from AEW. In an update, Fightful Select reported last week that Fenix is expected to get his medicals for the company done ‘very soon’. The company has also already come up with merchandise for the luchador. If he hasn’t already signed, it will happen soon unless there are “unforeseen circumstances.”

A vignette for a mystery luchador aired on last night’s episode of Smackdown, but it’s unknown if that was for Fenix or not.