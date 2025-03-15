wrestling / News
Latest Update on WWE Possibly Hiring Rey Fenix
March 15, 2025 | Posted by
It was reported earlier this month that Rey Fenix is expected to go to WWE to join his brother Penta after he was released from AEW. In an update, Fightful Select reported last week that Fenix is expected to get his medicals for the company done ‘very soon’. The company has also already come up with merchandise for the luchador. If he hasn’t already signed, it will happen soon unless there are “unforeseen circumstances.”
A vignette for a mystery luchador aired on last night’s episode of Smackdown, but it’s unknown if that was for Fenix or not.
More Trending Stories
- More Details on Jade Cargill-Shayna Baszler Situation That Reportedly Led To Backstage Heat
- The Undertaker Thinks John Cena Could Become a WWE Executive After Retirement
- Killswitch Was Reportedly Backstage At AEW Revolution, Discussed For Show
- Kevin Nash Expresses Confusion Over Iyo Sky Beating Rhea Ripley on WWE Raw