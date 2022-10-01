Latest White Rabbit QR Code Teases a Rebirth & More

The latest White Rabbit QR code aired on tonight’s Smackdown and teased a rebirth, plus more. The code, which appeared on tonight’s show during Karrion Kross’ promo, led to a video of the Three Little Bigs and the Big Bad Wolf, intercut with butchered pigs at a and a more menacing looking Big Bad Wolf in Granny’s clothes. The video also ended with a Morse code that translated to “Azazel Reborn” according to Fightful.

Azazel is an entity from Jewish folklore who was associated with the scapegoat rite. He is referenced in Christian and Islamic folklore as well and is sometimes considered to be a fallen angel. Marvel fans might remember that Azazel was the name of the mutant teleporter from Chuck Austin’s… unique run on the books in the early 2000s who was part of the Neyaphem as well as the father of Nightcrawler. Austin was inspired by Christian folklore for his rather controversial run on the books.

The video also includes an image of a white rabbit in the corner that has the the filename “TS_10E6. The Simpsons episode six of season 10 has an segment where the town of Springfield gets drugged thanks to Homer and Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” plays as they hallucinate. The video’s file name also includes a phone number that if you call, plays a distorted audio clip that when played in reverse reads: “Bravo. Echo. Lima. Alpha. India. Romero. I am the way into the City of Woe. I am the way into the eternal sorrow.” The first six latters are military alphabet for “Belair.”

Finally, the source code of the URL includes the message “Drink More Ovaltine,” which is a famous bit from A Christmas Story where young Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) gets a Little Orphan Annie Secret Society Decoder Pin and uses it to decode a message that is an advertisement for Ovaltine.

In the corner of this week's video, there's a tiny bunny. When you hover over it, this comes up. Just sharing clues to Google later lol pic.twitter.com/pcn4bQEi4O — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) October 1, 2022