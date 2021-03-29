wrestling / News
Latest WrestleMania 37 Betting Lines Favor New Champions
The latest betting odds for WrestleMania 37 are up, and people seem to be putting their money on title changes. You can see the new odds below per BetOnline which currently have Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and the team of AJ Styles and Omos all favored to win their matches.
Also favored to win are Bad Bunny against The Miz in the widest odds thus far, as well as The Fiend over Randy Orton and Braun Strowman over Shane McMahon. You can see the current odds below:
WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre
Bobby Lashley: +130
Drew McIntyre: -130
Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair
Bianca Belair: -300
Sasha Banks: +200
Raw Women’s Championship Match: Asuka vs Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley: -200
Asuka: +150
Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day vs AJ Styles & Omos
AJ Styles & Omos: -160
The New Day: +120
Randy Orton vs The Fiend
The Fiend: -500
Randy Orton: +300
Bad Bunny vs The Miz
Bad Bunny -850 (2/17)
The Miz +450 (9/2)
Braun Strowman vs Shane McMahon
Braun Strowman -500
Shane McMahon +300
