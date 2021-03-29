wrestling / News

Latest WrestleMania 37 Betting Lines Favor New Champions

March 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Wrestlemania 37 Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman

The latest betting odds for WrestleMania 37 are up, and people seem to be putting their money on title changes. You can see the new odds below per BetOnline which currently have Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and the team of AJ Styles and Omos all favored to win their matches.

Also favored to win are Bad Bunny against The Miz in the widest odds thus far, as well as The Fiend over Randy Orton and Braun Strowman over Shane McMahon. You can see the current odds below:

WWE Championship Match: Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre

Bobby Lashley: +130
Drew McIntyre: -130

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair: -300
Sasha Banks: +200

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Asuka vs Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley: -200
Asuka: +150

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The New Day vs AJ Styles & Omos

AJ Styles & Omos: -160
The New Day: +120

Randy Orton vs The Fiend
The Fiend: -500
Randy Orton: +300

Bad Bunny vs The Miz
Bad Bunny -850 (2/17)
The Miz +450 (9/2)

Braun Strowman vs Shane McMahon
Braun Strowman -500
Shane McMahon +300

