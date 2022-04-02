wrestling / News
Latest WrestleMania 38 Betting Odds
– per Bet Online has released the latest betting odds for this weekend’s WrestleMania 38 for both Nights 1 & 2. It doesn’t appear there were any major shifts in odds for WrestleMania 38, but there were some slight shifts in the odds for both nights. You can check out the latest odds for this weekend’s two-night event below:
NIGHT ONE
WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match Winner
Bianca Belair: -500 (1/5)
Becky Lynch (c): +300 (3/1)
WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match Winner
Ronda Rousey: -800 (1/8)
Charlotte Flair (c): +425 (17/4)
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match Winner
The Usos (c): -200 (1/2)
Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs: +150 (3/2)
Singles Match Winner
AJ Styles: -160 (5/8)
Edge: +120 (6/5)
Singles Match Winner
Mystery Opponent: -450 (2/9)
Seth Rollins: +275 (11/4)
What Will Happen First?
Stone Cold Stunner’s Kevin Owens: -700 (1/7)
Kevin Owens Stunners’ Stone Cold: +400 (4/1)
Singles Match Winner
Drew McIntyre: -1000 (1/10)
Happy Corbin: +500 (5/1)
Tag Team Match Winner
Dominik & Rey Mysterio: -140 (5/7)
Logan Paul & The Miz: EVEN (1/1)
Tag Team Match Winner
Sheamus & Ridge Holland: -200 (1/2)
The New Day: +150 (3/2)
NIGHT TWO
Champion vs Champion Match Winner
Roman Reigns (c): -350 (2/7)
Brock Lesnar (c): +225 (9/4)
WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match Winner
RK-Bro (c): -150 (2/3)
Street Profits: +150 (3/2)
Alpha Academy: +400 (4/1)
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Winner
Naomi & Sasha Banks: -200 (1/2)
Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley: +185 (37/20)
Zelina Vega & Carmella (c): +500 (5/1)
Shayna Baszler & Natalya: +750 (15/2)
Singles Match Winner
Omos: -170 (10/17)
Bobby Lashley: +130 (13/10)
Singles Match Winner
Johnny Knoxville: -300 (1/3)
Sami Zayn: +200 (2/1)
Singles Match Winner
Pat McAfee: -170 (10/17)
Austin Theory: +130 (13/10)
