Latest WrestleMania 38 Betting Odds

– per Bet Online has released the latest betting odds for this weekend’s WrestleMania 38 for both Nights 1 & 2. It doesn’t appear there were any major shifts in odds for WrestleMania 38, but there were some slight shifts in the odds for both nights. You can check out the latest odds for this weekend’s two-night event below:

NIGHT ONE

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match Winner

Bianca Belair: -500 (1/5)

Becky Lynch (c): +300 (3/1)

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match Winner

Ronda Rousey: -800 (1/8)

Charlotte Flair (c): +425 (17/4)

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match Winner

The Usos (c): -200 (1/2)

Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs: +150 (3/2)

Singles Match Winner

AJ Styles: -160 (5/8)

Edge: +120 (6/5)

Singles Match Winner

Mystery Opponent: -450 (2/9)

Seth Rollins: +275 (11/4)

What Will Happen First?

Stone Cold Stunner’s Kevin Owens: -700 (1/7)

Kevin Owens Stunners’ Stone Cold: +400 (4/1)

Singles Match Winner

Drew McIntyre: -1000 (1/10)

Happy Corbin: +500 (5/1)

Tag Team Match Winner

Dominik & Rey Mysterio: -140 (5/7)

Logan Paul & The Miz: EVEN (1/1)

Tag Team Match Winner

Sheamus & Ridge Holland: -200 (1/2)

The New Day: +150 (3/2)

NIGHT TWO

Champion vs Champion Match Winner

Roman Reigns (c): -350 (2/7)

Brock Lesnar (c): +225 (9/4)

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match Winner

RK-Bro (c): -150 (2/3)

Street Profits: +150 (3/2)

Alpha Academy: +400 (4/1)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match Winner

Naomi & Sasha Banks: -200 (1/2)

Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley: +185 (37/20)

Zelina Vega & Carmella (c): +500 (5/1)

Shayna Baszler & Natalya: +750 (15/2)

Singles Match Winner

Omos: -170 (10/17)

Bobby Lashley: +130 (13/10)

Singles Match Winner

Johnny Knoxville: -300 (1/3)

Sami Zayn: +200 (2/1)

Singles Match Winner

Pat McAfee: -170 (10/17)

Austin Theory: +130 (13/10)