Latest on WWE’s Expectation For WrestleMania 37 Audience

WWE still has hopes of a big crowd in attendance at WrestleMania 37. On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE still has a goal of having 30,000 people at the event in Raymond James Stadium in April.

The company reportedly has been putting off releasing information on tickets while they figure out how to have fans safely at the event. The show is currently set to be the first WWE event with a significant amount of fans in attendance since the pandemic caused everything to shut down in March of last year.

Raymond James Stadium’s official capacity is 65,618, expandable to up to 75,000 via temporary seating. The 2021 Super Bowl had 24,835 fans in attendance at the stadium.