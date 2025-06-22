Latest On WWE Plans For Night of Champions Amid Middle Eastern Turmoil

A new report has an update on WWE’s travel plans for Night of Champions amid the turmoil in the Middle East. The WWE PPV takes place on Saturday in Saudi Arabia, and fans have speculated about the potential state of the show after the US bombed through of Iran’s nuclear sites amid the latter country’s conflict with Israel. Iran’s foreign minister has warned of “consequences” over the matter.

Fightful Select reports that although there has been no official response from WWE representatives, one higher-up said on background that the situation is being monitored. As it stands, WWE talent are set to leave mid-week on a charter plane to Riyadh for Smackdown on Friday and Night of Champions on Saturday. The Smackdown taping means a larger plan than there would have been for just the PPV.

The report goes on to say that as of this time, those around the shows in Saudi Arabia are preparing for them going on, with one source calling things “full steam ahead” as of Sunday afternoon local time in Saudi. That source expressed, strictly as opinion, that they didn’t believe it would be postponed or canceled and noted that there’s too much money at stake with the Royal Rumble set to take place there next year. The source added that in terms of the situation, “Saudi is one of the safest places in the world.” Another source believed WWE would be made assurances of their safety.

The show is currently in “full build mode” and fan events are planned to be announced this week.