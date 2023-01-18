Latest WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Betting Odds

The WWE Royal Rumble takes place next weekend, and a new report has updated betting odds for the show. BetOnline has released the latest betting odds for the PPV, which show Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley as the current favorites to win the men’s and women’s Rumble matches.

Rhodes has better than 1/1 odds currently and is followed by Sami Zayn (2/1 odds) and The Rock (4/1). Ripley, meanwhile, is an even favorite to win followed by Becky Lynch (5/2 odds) and Charlotte Flair (4/1 odds).

In other matches, Roman Reigns and Bianca Belair are both favored to win their title matches against Kevin Owens and Alexa Bliss, respectively, while Bray Wyatt is the favorite in the Pitch Black match against LA Knight.

The Royal Rumble takes place on January 28th and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.

Men’s Royal Rumble Winner

Cody Rhodes: 5/8

Sami Zayn: 2/1

The Rock: 4/1

Seth Rollins: 8/1

Kevin Owens: 16/1

Drew McIntyre: 20/1

Riddle: 20/1

Gunther: 22/1

AJ Styles: 25/1

Karrion Kross: 25/1

Theory: 25/1

Bobby Lashley: 30/1

Finn Balor: 33/1

Big E: 40/1

Edge: 40/1

Montez Ford: 40/1

Braun Strowman: 50/1

Brock Lesnar: 50/1

Bron Breakker: 50/1

Roman Reigns: 50/1

Sheamus: 50/1

Damian Priest: 66/1

Randy Orton: 66/1

Johnny Gargano: 80/1

Logan Paul: 80/1

John Cena: 100/1

Richocet: 100/1

Solo Sikoa: 100/1

The Miz: 150/1

Butch: 200/1

Dexter Lumis: 200/1

Dolph Ziggler: 200/1

Kofi Kingston: 200/1

Madcap Moss: 200/1

Ridge Holland: 200/1

Veer Mahaan: 200/1

Chad Gable: 250/1

Ciampa: 250/1

Elias: 250/1

Happy Corbin: 250/1

Jinder Mahal: 250/1

Mustafa Ali: 250/1

Otis: 250/1

Rey Mysterio: 250/1

Rick Boogs: 250/1

Santos Escobar: 250/1

Shanky: 250/1

Shinsuke Nakamura: 250/1

Tyler Bate: 250/1

Xavier Woods: 250/1

Apollo Crews: 400/1

Bronson Reed: 400/1

Bad Bunny: 500/1

Carmelo Hayes: 500/1

Gable Steveson: 500/1

Grayson Waller: 500/1

Jake Paul: 500/1

Joe Gacy: 500/1

Matt Cardona: 500/1

Nathan Frazer: 500/1

Nick Aldis: 500/1

Omos: 500/1

Tony D’Angelo: 500/1

Tyson Fury: 500/1

Von Wagner: 500/1

A-Kid: OTB

Ezekiel: OTB

Women’s Royal Rumble Winner

Rhea Ripley: 1/1

Becky Lynch: 5/2

Charlotte Flair: 4/1

Bayley: 5/1

Alexa Bliss: 8/1

Raquel Rodriguez: 10/1

Asuka: 14/1

Liv Morgan: 16/1

Bianca Belair: 20/1

Sasha Banks: 25/1

Ronda Rousey: 33/1

Shayna Baszler: 40/1

Dakota Kai: 50/1

Io Shirai: 50/1

Naomi: 50/1

Xia Li: 50/1

Mandy Rose: 80/1

Blair Davenport: 100/1

Carmella: 100/1

Doudrop: 100/1

Lacey Evans: 100/1

Meiko Satomura: 100/1

Natalya: 100/1

Nikki A.S.H: 100/1

Shotzi: 100/1

Sonya Deville: 100/1

Zelina Vega: 100/1

Zoey Stark: 100/1

Aliyah: 150/1

Dana Brooke: 150/1

Alba Fyre: 200/1

Cora Jade: 200/1

Gigi Dolin: 200/1

Indi Hartwell: 200/1

Jacy Jayne: 200/1

Nikkita Lyons: 200/1

Roxanne Perez: 200/1

Brie Bella: 250/1

Chelsea Green: 250/1

Fallon Henley: 250/1

Katana Chance: 250/1

Kayden Carter: 250/1

Kiana James: 250/1

Lita: 250/1

Maryse: 250/1

Nikki Bella: 250/1

Sarray: 250/1

Tamina: 250/1

Tiffany Stratton: 250/1

Trish Stratus: 250/1

Wendy Choo: 250/1

Ivy Nile: 500/1

Lash Legend: 500/1

WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match:

Roman Reigns: -2000 (1/20)

Kevin Owens: +700 (7/1)

Raw Women’s Championship Match:

Bianca Belair: -1000 (1/10)

Alexa Bliss: +500 (5/1)

Pitch Black Match:

Bray Wyatt: -2000 (1/20)

LA Knight: +700 (7/1)