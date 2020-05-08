Latest on WWE’s Rule About Not Mentioning Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon’s Stance Said to Change “Daily”

Roman Reigns’ lack of mention on WWE television is an ongoing situation, with Vince McMahon’s position on the matter reportedly changing regularly. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there is no rule on erasing Reigns entirely and the only rule is that the broadcasting team are not allowed to mention his name.

It was reported last month that WWE has an edict not to mention Reigns on TV, a story that kicked back up again when he was edited out of a clip of Seth Rollins’ Money in the Bank cash-in during the Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match at WrestleMania 31. FOX Sports 1 did a special of Reigns’ Best WrestleMania matches this week and Reigns was shown in a clip beating Triple H during The Game’s tribute on Smackdown.

The site notes that Vince McMahon’s stance about Reigns and how to handle the situation “changes daily based on which way the wind is blowing.”