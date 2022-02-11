Latest On WWE’s Scheduled Events For Bill Goldberg

The length Bill Goldberg’s latest WWE run as become a bit more clear according to a new report on his scheduled appearances. Goldberg, who is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship, is not scheduled for any events beyond the PPV according to Wrestling Inc.

According to the site, Goldberg is advertised for Friday’s episode of Smackdown which will also include next week’s episode, the final episode before Elimination Chamber. He is also of course set for Elimination Chamber, but is not currently set for any other events leading up to WrestleMania 38.