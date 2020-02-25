wrestling / News

Latest WWE Super ShowDown Betting Odds: Title Change Favored

February 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Super ShowDown Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg

The latest betting odds for WWE Super ShowDown are up, with one title change and a lot of retentions currently standing as the betting favorites. Bet Online has the following odds for the show, which takes place Thursday. As of now, the only favored title change is the New Day losing the Smackdown Tag Team Championships to Miz and John Morrison:

Bray Wyatt vs. Goldberg:
Bray Wyatt: -300 (1/3)
Goldberg: +200 (2/1)

Brock Lesnar vs. Ricochet:
Brock Lesnar: -2000 (1/20)
Ricochet: +700 (7/1)

Bayley vs. Naomi
Bayley: -260 (5/13)
Naomi: +175 (7/4)

Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin
Roman Reigns: -500 (1/5)
King Corbin: +300 (3/1)

The New Day vs. Miz & Morrison
The New Day: +150 (3/2)
John Morrison & The Miz: -200 (1/2)

Seth Rollins & Murphy vs. The Street Profits
Seth Rollins & Murphy: -400 (1/4)
The Street Profits: +250 (5/2)

Gauntlet Match Winner:
AJ Styles: 4/9
Rusev: 7/2
Andrade: 5/1
Bobby Lashley: 7/1
R-Truth: 7/1
Erick Rowan: 10/1

