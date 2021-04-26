wrestling / News
Latest WWE Top 10 Looks At 20 Greatest WWE Title Changes Of the Last Decade
The latest edition of WWE Top 10 is double-sized, as it looks at the 20 greatest WWE title changes at the last decade. At #1 is Kofi Kingston defeating Daniel Bryan at Wrestlemania 35. Here’s the full list:
20. Brock Lesnar def. John Cena – Summerslam 2014
19. Bray Wyatt def. AJ Styles, John Cena, The Miz, Dean Ambrose & Baron Corbin – Elimination Chamber 2017
18. Rey Mysterio def. The Miz – WWE RAW (July 25, 2011)
17. Drew McIntyre def. Brock Lesnar – Wrestlemania 36
16. Daniel Bryan def. AJ Styles – WWE Smackdown (November 13, 2018)
15. Randy Orton def. Drew McIntyre – Hell in a Cell 2020
14. AJ Styles def. Jinder Mahal – WWE Smackdown (November 7, 2017)
13. Bobby Lashley def. The Miz – WWE RAW (March 2, 2021)
12. Roman Reigns def. Dean Amborse – Survivor Series 2015
11. CM Punk def. John Cena – Money in the Bank 2011
10. Drew McIntyre def. Randy Orton – WWE RAW (November 16, 2020)
9. Sheamus def. Roman Reigns – Survivor Series 2015
8. Brock Lesnar def. Kofi Kingston – WWE Smackdown (October 4, 2019)
7. Triple H wins Royal Rumble – Royal Rumble 2016
6. Jinder Mahal def. Randy Orton – Backlash 2017
5. The Rock def. CM Punk – Royal Rumble 2013
4. John Cena def. AJ Styles – Royal Rumble 2017
3. Daniel Bryan def. Batista & Randy Orton – Wrestlemania 30
2. Seth Rollins def. Roman Reigns & Brock Lesnar – Wrestlemania 31
1. Kofi Kingston def. Daniel Bryan – Wrestlemania 35
