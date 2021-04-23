Latest on WWE Trash Bag Story, John Laurinaitis Apologized Personally to Talent

A new report has additional details on Thursday’s big story of WWE returning items to released talent in trash bags, including John Laurinaitis apparently calling them to apologize. Fightful Select has new details on the big story of Thursday, which as previously reported blew up after Mickie James shared a video of her belongings being returned in such a state. Fightful reports that this had happened with more than one person, which is supported by Maria Kanellis tweeting earlier today that it happened to her last year when she was released:

Last year I got one too. 😂 https://t.co/LraFKUWWGo — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) April 22, 2021

According to the report, as soon as WWE learned about this they took quick action to respond and make it a priority, being embarrassed that it happened and wanting to rectify it quickly. John Laurinaitis called several released stars for whom it happened to apologize personally, and that in some of the calls Mark Carrano was directly named as the cause, saying that “it had been taken care of.” Other calls simply saw Laurinaitis apologize. As noted, Carrano is reportedly been let go by the company.

The report also notes that the talent relations cuts reported today actually took place on Tuesday, and thus assumedly are not related to this issue. The report also adds Dave Engler to that list of talent relations departures.