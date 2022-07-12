wrestling / News
Latest On WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships After Being Vacated
July 12, 2022 | Posted by
The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships have been vacant by Sasha Banks and Naomi’s Raw walkout, and a new report suggests that may not change any time soon. As you likely recall, Banks and Naomi were stripped of the titles after their walkout of Raw in late May and new champions were announced to be determined via a tournament.
According to Fightful Select, talent has received no word of when or if the tournament will actually happen and say they’ve heard of no discussions at all regarding the championships since the initial announcement.
The titles have not been mentioned in any real capacity on WWE TV since they were vacated.
