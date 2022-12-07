Latigo Added to PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023

Latigo is the latest competitor to be added to the 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles. PWG announced on Friday that Taurus will be part of the tournament, joining a field that includes Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, Masha Slamovich, Mike Bailey, Komander, Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham, Aramis, Titus Alexander, Jordynne Grace, Lio Rush, and Black Taurus.

PWG Battle of Los Angeles takes place on January 7th and 8th.