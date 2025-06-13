wrestling / News
Latin Lover Undergoes Shoulder Surgery
June 13, 2025 | Posted by
AAA executive Latin Lover has undergone successful shoulder surgery. The Director of AAA Talent posted to his Instagram Stories to note that his surgery to fix his shoulder was successful.
Latin Lover wrote that the surgery took four hours “a good amount of anesthesia” and thanked fans for their messages and good vibes.
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Latin Lover for a quick and full recovery.
