wrestling / News

Laura Jane Grace Says She’s Recording ‘Unofficial’ Sami Zayn Theme Song

February 20, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sami Zayn WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

Sami Zayn has said that he wants Laura Jane Grace to perform his theme song, and the Against Me! frontwoman is all about it. Zayn did an interview with Love Wrestling o9n Saturday before Elimination Chamber in which he said that he wants Grace do record his theme song and that while it’s something he’s pushed for, he hasn’t yet had any traction on it.

Grace posted to Twitter to share the video, adding:

“Screw it, I’m just gonna record an “unofficial” theme song for Sami”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Against Me, Sami Zayn, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading