Laura Jane Grace Says She’s Recording ‘Unofficial’ Sami Zayn Theme Song

Sami Zayn has said that he wants Laura Jane Grace to perform his theme song, and the Against Me! frontwoman is all about it. Zayn did an interview with Love Wrestling o9n Saturday before Elimination Chamber in which he said that he wants Grace do record his theme song and that while it’s something he’s pushed for, he hasn’t yet had any traction on it.

Grace posted to Twitter to share the video, adding:

“Screw it, I’m just gonna record an “unofficial” theme song for Sami”