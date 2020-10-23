‘Law and Otis’ Segment Announced For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

In WWE.com‘s preview of tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, it was revealed there will be a ‘Law & Otis’ segment as Otis will defend his Money in the Bank contract in court against The Miz.

Tonight, Law & Otis takes the stand as The Workin’ Man Superstar heads to court set to defend his Money in the Bank contract in court against The Miz on FS1.

The Miz & John Morrison have schemed for weeks on how to take the coveted contract from the Heavy Machinery Superstar. The outspoken duo has attempted a number of heists, gotten Mandy Rose traded to Raw, and now resorted to legal action to try to pry the contract from Mr. Money in the Bank.

Following a continuance due to the turbulent events of the WWE Draft, don’t miss Otis representing himself in court as Law & Otis comes to Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FS1.”

The only other segment announced is Roman Reigns revealing the “consequences” of Jey Uso facing him at Hell in a Cell.