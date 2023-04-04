wrestling / News
Law Firm Announces Investigation of Endeavor Acquisition of WWE
– With the recent announcement of Endeavor acquiring WWE, law firm Ademi LLP has announced an investigation into WWE for a potential breach of fiduciary duty and other violations in the transaction, and if WWE obtained a fair price in the transaction. You can see the full press release below:
Ademi LLP investigates whether World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Endeavor
MILWAUKEE, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Ademi LLP is investigating WWE (NYSE: WWE) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Endeavor.
Click here to learn how to join the action https://www.ademilaw.com/case/world-wrestling-entertainment-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.
Ademi LLP alleges WWE’s financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet the transaction values WWE’s shares at only approximately $106 per share (before any post-closing dividend) with Endeavor holding a 51% controlling interest in the new company and existing WWE shareholders holding a 49% interest in the new company. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for WWE by imposing a significant penalty if WWE accepts a superior bid. WWE insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.
We are investigating the conduct of WWE’s board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for WWE.
If you own WWE common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/world-wrestling-entertainment-inc.
We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
