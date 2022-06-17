wrestling / News
Law Firm Announces Investigation Into WWE Directors & Officers for ‘Breach of Fiduciary Duties’
– According to a press release from the law firm Scott & Scott Attorneys at Law, WWE is facing another investigation. This one is that the law firm is investigating if certain directors and officers of WWE breached their fiduciary duties to the company and its shareholders. You can see the full press release below:
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (“WWE”) (NYSE: WWE) breached their fiduciary duties to WWE and its shareholders. If you are a WWE shareholder, you are encouraged to contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information at (844) 818-6982, or [email protected]
Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of WWE’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage WWE in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to WWE, and whether WWE and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.
On June 15, 2022, the Wall Street Journal reported that the WWE board was investigating an alleged $3 million settlement that CEO Vince McMahon agreed to pay in January 2022 to a former WWE employee with whom he allegedly had an affair.
As previously reported, company Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon is currently under investigation by World Wrestling Entertainment’s Board of Directors over an alleged $3 million payment made to a former employee he had a sexual relationship with.
It’s alleged that the payment was made to the former paralegal in January 2022 and prevents her from discussing her relationship with McMahon or disparaging him. The Board’s investigation reportedly began in April.
