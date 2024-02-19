Law Firm Announces WWE Settlements Website After Vince McMahon Scandal

As previously reported, Vince McMahon resigned from WWE following allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault and more. McMahon has denied all allegations and is under criminal investigation. The law firm Pintas & Mullins has announced a ‘WWE Settlements’ website in which possible victims or witnesses can come forward. You can find the website here. The announcement reads:

WWE Founder Vince McMahon Under Investigation for Exploitation and Sex Trafficking

Vince McMahon and WWE/UFC are under investigation for sexual assault and sex trafficking after former employees of WWE/UFC came forward with allegations of profoundly disturbing misconduct.

According to a recent lawsuit, the founder and other leaders forced employees to participate in sexual acts by threatening to terminate their employment and share intimate images of them.

This is not the first time Vince McMahon or WWE/UFC have faced accusations of sex abuse.

In 1992, Rita Chatterton, the first female referee, came forward with allegations that she was raped by Vince McMahon while traveling with him in his limousine.

In 2022, investigators seized documents and discovered nondisclosure agreements and multi-million dollar payouts covering up sexual misconduct.

