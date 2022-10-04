Lawler-Kaufman Conflict Could Have Easily Featured On Dark Side Of The Ring

Evan Husney and Jason Eisener, the creators of Dark Side of the Ring, have another series premiering with the release of Tales from the Territories. The show launches its pilot episode on Vice TV tonight and is produced by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Husney and Eisener appearead recently on Talk Is Jericho and discussed the differences between Dark Side and the new show, as well as how they chose topics for Tales (per Wrestling Inc). You can read a few highlights and listen to the complete episode below.

Husney on the Lawler-Kaufman feud: “[Andy Kaufman and Jerry Lawler] could have been a Dark Side of the Ring episode. Obviously, when we’re getting into Memphis, it’s hard to ignore … the Kaufman-Lawler thing. … The Kaufman versus Lawler angle we actually built out into an entire episode.”

Hunsey on producing the episode in question: “When we got there, we were filming with the guys, the chemistry was so good. It was like. ‘All right, let’s tell the Kaufman story,’ and they just went, and they went for hours. It was cool because I had never really heard Lawler’s … top-to-bottom perspective on the whole angle.”