Lawsuit Against WWE Over XFL Ties Voluntarily Dismissed
The Oklahoma Firefighters Pension & Retirement System’ lawsuit against WWE has been voluntarily dismissed. As you can see below, the @Wrestlenomics Twitter account has posted the filing in which the OFPRS agreed to withdraw the lawsuit with prejudice. Both sides will bear their own costs and expenses.
The suit was filed in December after the company’s stock took a beating. The OFPRS said in the suit that there was a “a credible basis to believe” that WWE senior executives (both Vince McMahon and otherwise) had diverted resources to the XFL which would breach commitments to WWE’s shareholders. There is no word on why the suit was withdrawn, but as the Wrestlenomics account noted, it’s likely the result of some sort of settlement.
The OKLAHOMA FIREFIGHTERS PENSION AND RETIREMENT
SYSTEM, v. WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT, INC. lawsuit filed in COURT OF CHANCERY OF THE STATE OF DELAWARE regarding XFL was voluntarily dismissed on 3/10/20. pic.twitter.com/cR4unfAbJ7
It's difficult to know because there wasn't really anything filed leading up to this which indicated why they were dropping the case. Likely there was some behind-the-scenes negotiations. Also, the claimed XFL valuation they were using in the case didn't appear to be sound.
