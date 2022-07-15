Lawsuit Between Oliver Luck and Vince McMahon Over XFL Officially Dismissed

PWInsider reports that the legal battle between Oliver Luck and Vince McMahon over the XFL has been officially dismissed with prejudice. ‘With prejudice’ means it cannot be filed again. The two reached a settlement last month and the case was dismissed on June 29. The judge ruled that both men will handle their own legal costs and fees.

The lawsuit was originally filed in April of 2020 after the XFL shut down. Luck had alleged at the time that McMahon wrongfully terminated his contract, while McMahon countersued.