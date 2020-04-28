Lawsuit Filed Against WWE & Top Executives, Alleges False Statements and Not Acting With Shareholders’ Best Interests

– According to the website Heel By Nature, WWE is facing another lawsuit. This one was filed by company shareholders Ryan Merholz and Melvyn Klein against Chairman Vince McMahon, and executives Stephanie McMahon, Triple H (aka Paul Levesque), Frank Riddick III, Stuart Goldfarb, Laureen Ong, Robyn Peterson, Man Jit Singh, Jeffery Speed, Alan Wexler, and former Co-President George Barrios.

The 44-page lawsuit was filed last week on April 24 and claims that the executives took actions without the best interests of the shareholders in mind. Among the claims that are made, it alleges that the top executives made “false statements” and failed “to disclose adverse facts known to them about” the promotion. Additionally, the lawsuit by Merholz and Klein alleged the following:

“The Company’s most senior executives and directors took advantage of WWE’s inflated stock price to sell millions of dollars’ worth of their own WWE shares during this time period. In a single stock sale on March 27, 2019, WWE’s Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) and Chairman of the Board, Defendant V. McMahon, sold more than 3.2 million WWE shares for over $261 million in proceeds. This sale occurred when there were only a few days left in the Company’s 2019 first quarter which insiders knew was experiencing poor financial performance and despite growing behind-the-scenes problems with the Saudis.” “WWE held the Crown Jewel live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. After the event ended, shocking news reports surfaced claiming that the Saudi government was effectively holding a number of WWE wrestlers “hostage” in retaliation for McMahon’s decision to delay a live broadcast of Crown Jewel until the Saudis made tens of millions of dollars in past due payments. Estimates for the amount outstanding ranged from $60 million to as much as $500 million. Several wrestlers detailed their experience during the ordeal on social media platforms”

This appears to be the latest in a number of lawsuits filed against WWE and/or Vince McMahon. The full lawsuit filing can be read HERE.