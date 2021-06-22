Lawsuit Filed Against WWE Over Traffic Accident From 2019

PWInsider reports that a lawsuit has been filed against WWE in the Circuit Court for the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit in and for Hillsborough Circuit, Florida. The lawsuit was filed on June 12 by Jackson Parsons, who is alleging he suffered serious injuries in a traffic accident that involved a WWE-owned vehicle. The alleged incident took place on July 22, 2019.

According to the lawsuit, Parsons states WWE employee Gaitan Thomas was driving a van rented by WWE while on the job, and there was an accident involving the two, with Parsons riding a bicycle at the time.

Parsons claims the accident resulted in “physical injuries, pain-and-suffering, disability and the inability and loss of the capacity to lead and enjoy normal life, inconvenience, disfigurement, scarring and mental anguish.” He also claims he’ll be dealing with permanent issues due to the accident, in addition to suffering “a loss of earnings and earning capacity, both in the past and in the future.”

The filing states Parson has incurred medical expenses in the amount of $171,430.38, with future medical expenses projected at $314,850.00. The loss of earnings cited, past and future, are estimated at $75,036.00 to $100,048.00.

Additionally, Parsons demanded a settlement in December 2020 for the amount of $1,064,328.38.

The report notes that WWE has yet to respond to the lawsuit.