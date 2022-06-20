Lawyer Representing Tammy Sytch Files Motion To Withdraw From Case

PWInsider reports that the attorney representing Tammy Sytch in her criminal DUI manslaughter trial, Steven deLaroche, has filed a motion asking to withdraw as her legal representation. He filed the paperwork on June 16, citing the following:

* “An impasse has been reached in the handling of the case, making it impossible for the client and attorney to continue to work cooperatively on the case.”

* “The client has not complied with the terms of the employment agreement with this attorney.”

* “The client will not be prejudiced if the undersigned is permitted to withdraw.”

The court has yet to respond to the request. Sytch has been in jail for 39 days waiting for her trial. She was arrested last month for nine charges, including DUI manslaughter, after a March 25th car accident in Florida that resulted in the death of 75 year-old Julian Lasseter.