Lawyer Shoots Down Rumor Vince McMahon Is In Failing Health

A report was floating around that Vince McMahon’s health was declining, something his lawyer shot down. As Wrestlenomics reports, a rumor originated from the wrestling podcast of Lee Cole, claiming he had heard from a mutual acquaintance that Linda McMahon had told people that Vince was in declining health.

The rumor gained enough traction that McMahon’s lawyer Jessica Rosenberg issued a statement that read:

“Vince’s health is fine. We have no idea where the rumor that he had health issues came from, but it is not true.”

Cole is the brother of the late Tom Cole, who alleged he was sexually molested as a minor by Mel Phillips and Terry Garvin in the infamous “ring boy” scandal. Tom Cole passed away from suicide in 2021. Lee Cole told Wrestlenomics that he doubted McMahon could provide any evidence supporting his lawyer’s assertion that his health is “fine.”