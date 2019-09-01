wrestling / News
Update on LAX’s Name in AEW
September 1, 2019 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that LAX will not be going by the name of LAX in AEW following their appearance at All Out, as Impact Wrestling holds the rights to that name. It remains to be seen what name Santana and Ortiz will go by in AEW.
