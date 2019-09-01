wrestling / News

Update on LAX’s Name in AEW

September 1, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
PWInsider reports that LAX will not be going by the name of LAX in AEW following their appearance at All Out, as Impact Wrestling holds the rights to that name. It remains to be seen what name Santana and Ortiz will go by in AEW.

