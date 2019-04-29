wrestling / News
LAX Capture Tag Team Titles in Full Metal Mayhem at Impact Rebellion (Video)
There are new Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions following the main event of Impact Rebellion.
– There are new Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions following the main event of Impact Rebellion. LAX defeated the Lucha Bros. in the Full Metal Mayhem match to win the championships, marking their fourth reign with the titles. You can see video from the match below. After the match ended, the teams agreed to let it go and celebrated together.
Fenix and Pentagon’s title reign came to an end at 107 days, having won them at the Impact TV tapings in January. Our own Larry Csonka’s full review of the PPV is here.
THIS MATCH IS WILD! #IMPACTRebellion @PENTAELZEROM @ReyFenixMx @SantanaLAX @Ortiz5150 https://t.co/300sbiAYyo pic.twitter.com/C1Ej7kjfKO
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2019
THE LUCHA BROS JUST DESTROYED @SantanaLAX! #IMPACTRebellion @PENTAELZEROM @ReyFenixMx https://t.co/300sbiAYyo pic.twitter.com/jdkaOIIYKV
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2019
THIS IS ONE OF THE CRAZIEST THINGS WE'VE EVER SEEN @ReyFenixMx DO! #IMPACTRebellion https://t.co/300sbiAYyo pic.twitter.com/R2Svu50iYj
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2019
AND NEW IMPACT World Tag Team Champions – LAX! #IMPACTRebellion https://t.co/300sbiAYyo pic.twitter.com/zRKuNSb0cw
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2019
Familia.
The two best teams in the world show their respect for each other. #IMPACTRebellion @Ortiz5150 @SantanaLAX @ReyFenixMx @PENTAELZEROM pic.twitter.com/4u0r4zsWqJ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jim Cornette Says WrestleMania Was 45 Minutes of Excitement Over Seven Hours
- Liv Morgan Says She Broke Her Toe on a Stripper Pole
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Being Told About Mick Foley Losing His Ear In Infamous Match With Vader
- Tessa Blanchard Reveals The Rock Had No Idea She Was Tully Blanchard’s Daughter, Is Uncertain About Joining WWE in the Future