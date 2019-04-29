LAX Capture Tag Team Titles in Full Metal Mayhem at Impact Rebellion (Video)

There are new Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions following the main event of Impact Rebellion.

– There are new Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions following the main event of Impact Rebellion. LAX defeated the Lucha Bros. in the Full Metal Mayhem match to win the championships, marking their fourth reign with the titles. You can see video from the match below. After the match ended, the teams agreed to let it go and celebrated together.

Fenix and Pentagon’s title reign came to an end at 107 days, having won them at the Impact TV tapings in January. Our own Larry Csonka’s full review of the PPV is here.