LAX Confirm They Are Done With Impact Wrestling

It’s been rumored since last month that LAX were finishing up their obligations with Impact Wrestling, with Slammiversary initially believed to be their last match. They made a handful of appearances after that, including this weekend’s TV tapings in Mexico City. However, that seems to be the last dates they’ll work for Impact as Santana took to Twitter to confirm that the team are done with the company.

He wrote: “Last night we wrestled our final match with IMPACT Wrestling.

Our appreciation and gratitude for every single person there who had a hand in helping us get to this point, is absolutely endless.

THANK YOU for the opportunity to show the world our passion and commitment to this business. And most of all, for the opportunity to represent our people and culture on a big stage. We are forever grateful.”

As for where they go next, it’s rumored that both AEW and WWE are interested.