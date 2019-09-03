wrestling / News
LAX Careers On The Line, World Title Future Decided On This Week’s Impact Wrestling
September 3, 2019 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling announced the following matches and segments for this week’s episode:
* LAX (Santana & Ortiz) will put their careers on the line when they face The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles. LAX made their debut for AEW at All Out this past Saturday.
* Rob Van Dam goes up against oVe’s Madman Fulton.
* Fallah Bahh faces Moose.
* The future of the IMPACT World Title will be revealed.
THIS FRIDAY at 10p.m. ET on @PursuitChannel & @Twitch: #TheNorth vs #LAX – Titles vs Careers@FultonWorld vs @TherealRVD@TheMooseNation vs @FALLAH1
The future of the World Title will be revealed!
PLUS MORE on #IMPACT pic.twitter.com/VwV3wFbFg3
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 31, 2019
