LAX Careers On The Line, World Title Future Decided On This Week’s Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling announced the following matches and segments for this week’s episode:

* LAX (Santana & Ortiz) will put their careers on the line when they face The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander) for the IMPACT World Tag Team Titles. LAX made their debut for AEW at All Out this past Saturday.

* Rob Van Dam goes up against oVe’s Madman Fulton.

* Fallah Bahh faces Moose.

* The future of the IMPACT World Title will be revealed.