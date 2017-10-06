wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: LAX May Get Tag Title Match At Bound For Glory, Latest Edition Of After Impact
October 6, 2017 | Posted by
– It was previously announced that LAX will get their rematch with oVe for the Impact Global tag team titles in a 5150 Street Fight. Now it seems that match will take place at Bound for Glory, according to Wrestling Inc.
– Here is the latest edition of After Impact, looking at last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Josh Mathews hosts with Scott D’Amore.