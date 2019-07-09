LAX Reportedly Finished Up With Impact Wrestling, Have Offers From AEW and WWE

– LAX’s match at Slammiversary was reportedly their last with Impact Wrestling, and they could be AEW or WWE-bound. Figure 4 Daily’s Monday update notes that the Santana injury was planned in advance, and that the match was LAX’s final one under Impact contract.

The site also notes that LAX has offers from both AEW and WWE, echoing a report from the WON last week that both companies are interested in bringing the company in. Impact was reportedly considering re-signing the team a top priority, but it sounds as if that will not be happening.