LAX Reveal Their Influences In Wrestling

– LAX (Santana & Ortiz) were recent guests on Busted Open Radio. Below are highlights from the interview.

On Their Influences As Wrestlers: Santana: Bret Hart. He’s my icon and the guy who got me into wrestling. Our style is totally opposite of what he does.

Ortiz: Character wise one of my biggest influences is Christopher Daniels. I remember going to ROH shows back in the day and just watching him live. The biggest thing about him is his footwork. It’s phenomenal. Footwork has always attracted me to wrestling. You don’t have to be the most athletic guy but if you have the footwork and the timing is there, it’s amazing. I recently saw a match with Dennis Stamp and Rick Martel. And Dennis Stamp’s footwork is amazing.

On Being The Best Tag Team: Ortiz: It’s a huge importance. We’re not putting in all this work to not be the best tag team in the world. That’s our goal. There’s a lot of people in that conversation but as long as we’re in the conversation, even if people are crapping all over us, that’s all we want to be. We want to be considered and be in the argument.

Santana: That’s what we said from the beginning. We didn’t want to become famous or make a ton of money. We wanted to become one of the best. That’s our main objective. Becoming one of the best will last forever. Money, when you die, you don’t take that with you. When we signed our first contract with IMPACT, we looked at each other and said, ‘at the end of this contract, we want every company knocking on our door.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.