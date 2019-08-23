LAX Say People Won’t Be Disappointed With Where They Go Next

In an interview with the Shining Wizards Podcast (who also provided the quotes), Santana and Ortiz of LAX spoke about their decision to leave Impact Wrestling and said that wrestling fans won’t be disappointed by with where they decide to go next. Here are highlights:

On their time in IMPACT and what it meant to them:

Santana: They trusted us in positions where guys at our level coming in… we were brand new to TV… brand new to working that kind of style. Every situation they threw us in, they trusted us to hit it out of the park, not even knowing who we were. The fact that they gave us that meant the world. Especially at that time coming in. We were kids. They actually believed in everything we could do.

Ortiz: They took a risk on us and it paid off. Them putting us in the best possible situation all the time definitely played a huge part in our success. We were able just to take the ball and run with it.

Santana: Also, the fact that all the veterans there, especially at that time, all took the time to sit with us and to spit knowledge. Tommy Dreamer, Abyss, Sonjay They took the time and sat with us and made sure that “hey, maybe do this different,” or “this will get you better in this way.” They took the time and there are not a lot of places like that.

On who referred them to IMPACT:

Santana: So, it was like 3 in the morning and I got a text on my phone from Shane Strickland. Shout out to Shane and everything he’s doing. Proud of that dude. It was a text from him and was like “yo, is it ok if I give Konnan your number?” I was like, “what the hell? Hell yeah.” I guess him and Konnan were talking and Konnan asked him “Do you know any Latino tag teams because we’re trying to start this up,” so I’m assuming Impact had already contacted him and all that stuff. And he (Strickland) was like, hell yeah, I know these two dudes from New York and here’s their number.

Ortiz: And then, Homicide was like our stamp of approval and everything just happened how it happened.

On Jeff Jarrett:

Ortiz: I know there’s a lot of lore when it comes to Double J but he was nothing but good to us. He was the say all. He was the one to give the stamp whether to say ok, yay or nay to us. He took a shot on us and he loved us.

On their future:

Ortiz: I will say this: people won’t be disappointed with our decision.

Santana: Not only that, just know that if you know anything about our careers and what we’ve done to this point, and what we did to get to this point, we’re about making history.