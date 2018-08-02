LAX Say Young Bucks Match on Jericho Cruise Will Take Them to Next Level, Talk Slammiversary

– LAX spoke with Sportskeeda for a new interview discussing their match with the Young Bucks on Chris Jericho’s Rock N’ Wrestling Rager, plus more. Highlights are below:

Ortiz on what the match with Young Bucks mean to them: “We’ve set out goals for ourselves throughout our career with just wrestling every tag team that’s a legitimate tag team. We’ve wrestled the Briscoes over in Germany, mostly all the New York City tag team guys, and there are not many teams for us left to wrestle. And The Young Bucks have always been up there for us. Of course, they’re definitely one of the top of the wrestling scene. They’re one of the elite guys, that’s why they have the team ‘The Elite’. We’ve set out so many goals for ourselves and this is the one goal right now that’s going to take us to the next level. We know wrestling them is going to put us in the spotlight in showing the world what we can do, as far as just being able to match their skill and go toe-to-toe with them and honestly, it’s very, very, very exciting. We’re so excited about it. We’re training for it. I’m anxious. As you can see in the promo, I was jumping around. I wanna do it right now. I’m ready to go.”

Santana on the match: “So many people have wanted this match to happen years ago, and I’m so glad it didn’t and I’m so glad that it’s happening now, where both teams are at the top of their game. We’re putting out some of the best stuff. It’s two of the best teams in the world, straight up going at it. And the fact that Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor is putting this together, it’s like a wrestler’s wet dream. It’s something huge and it’s never been done before. The fact that it’s happening on Jericho’s cruise is something amazing. Jericho was one of our favorite wrestlers of all time, he’s done it all and he’s one of those pro wrestling journeymen. The fact that he’s willing to really make this happen and have everyone come together, it’s truly something special to us right now.”

Santana on which matches he most enjoyed watching at Slammiversary: “Sami and Pentagon was a great match that we saw. Every match at Slammiversary had its place and they delivered what it needed to deliver, so, that’s a real tough question. The whole show, top to bottom was amazing. I got to watch it back a few days after when I got home. Yeah, that’s a tough one.”

Ortiz on his favorite Slammiversary match: “For me, I’d say the Fenix, Johnny Impact, Petey and Ishimori match. That’s the style of wrestling I watch. Just the high impact, crazy, innovative style of wrestling. So just for me, based on the kind of wrestling fan that I am, that’s the match that stood out for me. Those are the type of matches I like to do. Those are the type of matches I like to watch. Not taking away from anyone at all. Like I said Penta vs. Sami was dope. No matter what I feel about oVe, they definitely went out there and killed it. To go off on what Santana was saying, everyone put in their all. I’m a fan of Su Yung. I just love her character. Just the face paint and the facials are so, so dope!”