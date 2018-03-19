wrestling / News
Various News: LAX vs. Killshot & The Mack Set For WrestleMania Weekend, Matt Hardy Hypes Ultimate Deletion in New Video, Mandy Rose on Lilian Garcia’s Podcast
– Impact Wrestling announced the following WrestleMania weekend match featuring LAX vs. Killshot & The Mack…
OFFICIAL FOR IMPACT vs. @LuchaElRey: LAX will defend the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships against the team of Killshot and The Mack!
Tickets: https://t.co/Qoi6fW03f2
MORE: https://t.co/yoJI0eKHSE
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 19, 2018
Also set for the show is…
* I Quit Match: Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards
* Dezmond Xavier, Andrew Everett, & DJZ vs. Drago, Aero Star, and King Cuerno
– WWE posted a new video, showing Matt Hardy giving a tour of the Hardy compound ahead of tonight’s Ultimate Deletion…
– Mandy Rose is on today’s episode of Lilian Garcia’s podcast…
BREAKING NEWS:3rd member of #Absolution @WWE @mandyrose is on #ChasingGlory ! Get ready 2 hear never before heard stories from Mandy, why she breaks down, how she likes wrkg w @RealPaigeWWE & @SonyaDevilleWWE , & SO much more! 🙌🏼https://t.co/3I5whHQKJT https://t.co/JVBEaQGu3M pic.twitter.com/4dLkWaCJ6X
— Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) March 19, 2018