Various News: LAX vs. Killshot & The Mack Set For WrestleMania Weekend, Matt Hardy Hypes Ultimate Deletion in New Video, Mandy Rose on Lilian Garcia’s Podcast

LAX vs. Killshot & The Mack Set For WrestleMania Weekend, Matt Hardy Hypes Ultimate Deletion in New Video, Mandy Rose on Lilian Garcia's Podcast

March 19, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Impact Wrestling LAX vs. Killshot & The Mack

– Impact Wrestling announced the following WrestleMania weekend match featuring LAX vs. Killshot & The Mack…

Also set for the show is…

* I Quit Match: Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards
* Dezmond Xavier, Andrew Everett, & DJZ vs. Drago, Aero Star, and King Cuerno

– WWE posted a new video, showing Matt Hardy giving a tour of the Hardy compound ahead of tonight’s Ultimate Deletion…

– Mandy Rose is on today’s episode of Lilian Garcia’s podcast…

