LAX Set to Face OG LAX With Homicide and Hernandez on Sunday

– The previous iteration of LAX (Homicide and Hernandez) will face the current version (Santana and Ortiz) on July 14 in Brooklyn, New York for the GCW Homicide Tribute event. The card will be held at Villain LLC. The event will be streamed live on FITE.tv. Here’s the current lineup for the event.

As previously reported, Ortiz and Santana are said to be finished up with Impact Wrestling or very close to the end of their current contracts. There’s talk that they’ve had offers from both WWE and AEW.

* GCW Champion Nick Gage vs. Lowlife Louie Ramos

* Joey Janela vs. Low Ki

* OG LAX (Homicide and Hernandez) vs. LAX (Ortiz and Santana)

* Also appearing are Nate Webb, Chris Dickinson, Gringo Loco, Deranged, Laredo Kid, Azrieal, Papadon, Julius Smokes and more to be announced.

Ticket details are available HERE.