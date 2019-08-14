wrestling / News

LAX vs. The North Set For Impact Wrestling Tapings In Mexico City

August 14, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling LAX The North

Impact Wrestling has announced that LAX will challenge the North for the Impact Wrestling tag team titles during the company’s TV tapings in Mexico City tomorrow night. LAX haven’t appeared on Impact since Slammiversary, where they lost to the North in a triple threat match that also included the Rascalz. Ortiz teamed with Daga on the August 9 episode of Impact in a match with the North, which they lost.

