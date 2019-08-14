wrestling / News
LAX vs. The North Set For Impact Wrestling Tapings In Mexico City
August 14, 2019 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced that LAX will challenge the North for the Impact Wrestling tag team titles during the company’s TV tapings in Mexico City tomorrow night. LAX haven’t appeared on Impact since Slammiversary, where they lost to the North in a triple threat match that also included the Rascalz. Ortiz teamed with Daga on the August 9 episode of Impact in a match with the North, which they lost.
THIS THURSDAY in Mexico City, @SantanaLAX returns and rejoins @Ortiz5150 to battle Tag Team Champions @OfficialEGO & @Walking_Weapon!
Get your tickets today! https://t.co/vAfF1zZGjL#IMPACT pic.twitter.com/nZvorK4j7y
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 14, 2019
