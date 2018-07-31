Various News: LAX vs. Young Bucks Added to The Jericho Cruise, Preview For Tonight’s Miz & Mrs

– A match between the Impact Tag Team Champions LAX vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks has been officially announced for the Jericho Cruise this October.

– Here is the preview for tonight’s episode of Miz & Mrs on the USA Network…

“Maryse plans a spectacular and expensive baby shower the couple will never forget; Mike tries to save a few bucks on an extravagant cake but ends up paying the price when his scheme fails.”