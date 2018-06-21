LAX Wins Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championships (Video, Pic)

– LAX are your new Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions. The team defeated DJZ & Everett on Thursday night’s episode of Impact to win the titles. You can see pics and video from the match below.

The win marks LAX’s third time as tag team champions in Impact Wrestling. Z&E won the championships on the episode of Impact that aired on May 17th.

THIS IS THE KIND OF ACTION YOU KICK OFF A PRO WRESTLING SHOW WITH! #IMPACTonPop @_AndrewEverett pic.twitter.com/hslZEHysGg — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 22, 2018

AND NEW IMPACT WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS – LAX! Congrats to @Ortiz5150 and @SantanaLAX on becoming three time champions. #IMPACTonPop pic.twitter.com/RWp9bBl7ns — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 22, 2018