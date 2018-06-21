wrestling / News
LAX Wins Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championships (Video, Pic)
– LAX are your new Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions. The team defeated DJZ & Everett on Thursday night’s episode of Impact to win the titles. You can see pics and video from the match below.
The win marks LAX’s third time as tag team champions in Impact Wrestling. Z&E won the championships on the episode of Impact that aired on May 17th.
