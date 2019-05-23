wrestling / News
LAX’s Santana Cleared to Return to Ring Following MCL Tear
May 23, 2019 | Posted by
– LAX member Santana is ready to get back in the ring after suffering an injury earlier this month. Santana posted to Twitter to reveal that he’s been cleared to return to the ring, as you can see below.
The Impact Wrestling Tag Team Co-Champion suffered a Grade 2 MCL tear on May 5th at Impact’s Code Red, where he and Ortiz faced oVe and The New York Wrecking Krew in a winning effort. He has yet to miss any TV time, as Impact had taped weeks of TV the nights before Code Read.
IM CLEARED!!!
Thanks everyone for the positive vibes sent my way. It truly meant the world.
Now LETS GET IT! pic.twitter.com/aFLdwMZp5e
— Proud-n-Powerful 🇵🇷🗽 (@SantanaLAX) May 23, 2019
