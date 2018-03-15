LAX’s Santana Talks Barbwire Massacre Match, The Callihan/Edwards Incident, More

LAX’s Santana recently spoke with WrestleZone’s Lovell Porter, here are the highlights…

On how he and Ortiz ended up in LAX and Impact Wrestling: Well, we’ve been wrestling ten years and we have been tagging for like seven years now. We were driving up and down the independents trying to make a name for ourselves just like anybody else. One day randomly I was in the middle of making lunch for my daughter and I got a call from Ortiz. He told me I needed to drop whatever I was doing and look at our email. We have a joint email for business. He said drop everything go to the emai.l We just got an email from Jeremy Borash and you need to call him asap. I was like alright, you’re kidding me. Stop bullshitting me. I thought he was working me the whole time. So, I am like I am in the middle of making lunch for the baby. At the time Ortiz was still working his shoot job so he couldn’t call himself. I thought he was joking but Ortiz got very serious. So, I was like ok, I checked the email and JB had actually emailed us. I gave him a call back and JB told us what they (Impact) were looking for and that they have been watching us for a little bit and they liked what they had seen. JB asked if we were able to fly out in two days. I told him yes, we are, or we are now (laughs). Next thing I know we were in Florida and that how fast it happened. It was pretty cool. JB told us that he had heard good things about us from Konnan and Homicide, so everything happened pretty fast.

On whose idea was the barbwire massacre match against oVe and if there was any hesitation participating in it: Honestly, Ortiz and I were doing a show in Miami. We got a call from Sonjay (Dutt). He asked us how we would feel about doing a no rope barbwire? I had a quick pause and I was like I don’t know have you spoken everyone else? I wanted to make sure this wasn’t just a one-sided thing and that everyone was down for it. So, there wasn’t any real hesitation at all actually. We all spoke, and everyone was on the same page. It was something new and something we have never experience so we were all for it. I think it could have been a whole lot better as far as not being, how do I say this, so contained? As far as not being able to have blood and stuff like that. Their (Impact’s) whole thing was they didn’t want it to get pulled from the network for being too bloody. Of course, we all know that it happened anyway (the match aired on Impact’s Twitch channel instead).

On Sami Callihan/Eddie Edwards Ball Bat Incident: It sucks, man… Of course, mistakes do happen, and it is what it is. Sami has always had that reputation of doing what he wants when he wants and no one can tell him any different. That’s something you have to respect in a performer. I think both of them are willing to take risks. We all take the risk when we get into the ring. It sucks. We were actually in the back when Eddie (Edwards) came backstage. It was a scary sight. It was one of those things where everyone was in shock and scurrying around trying to get help. Eddie is one tough son of a bitch, I’ll tell you that. Matter of fact they both are.

On the influence of veterans like Konnan and Homicide: They influenced us since we started wrestling. Coming up in the northeast we were products of the early 2000’s indy scene. We went to all the show like early Ring of Honor and stuff like that. So, guys like Homicide and the Hit Squad and all these other names we grew up watching we were always like that’s the style of wrestling we want to do. Those guys were like idols to us, especially a guy like Homicide who is pretty much the Godfather of New York Independent wrestling. Homicide even said it’s pretty crazy because he remembers seeing us sitting across the guardrail and look at where we are today. Homicide has always been a mentor to us. Konnan, of course, is a whole aura within himself you know? Konnan is the dude who brought a lot of the Latinos to the states from Mexico in the early 90’s and helped them get a lot of opportunities. Things like that. We are very prideful Latinos and knowing what he has done throughout the years we have a lot of respect and admiration for that. It means a lot that he was willing to take a swing and suggest us to the office. Everything has been like a dream come true. It’s all been very surreal to us.