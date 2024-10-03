Layla Credits How Much She Learned From William Regal in WWE

– During a recent interview with They Made Their Way to the Ring, former WWE Superstar Layla El credited how much she was able to learn from William Regal while in WWE. Layla said on Regal (via Fightful), “To be with William Regal was amazing. How was that even possible? I learned so much just standing there. I learned so much. It was definitely a life experience. With him and the way he wrestles, everything is so real. Everything makes sense. I really enjoy that.”