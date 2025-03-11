Layla On Michelle McCool’s WWE Hall Of Fame Induction, If She’ll Appear At Ceremony

Layla says she’s happy to see Michelle McCool going into the WWE Hall of Fame and weighed in on whether she’ll be involved. McCool is part of the 2025 Hall of Fame class along with (so far) Triple H and Lex Luger, and McCool’s LayCool partner spoke with the Nick Club Wrestling Hour about the induction.

“Number one, I’m extremely happy for Michelle,” Layla said (per Fightful). “Well deserved, and it’s about time that she is being inducted into the Hall of Fame.”

Regarding her potential involvement, Layla said, “I’m not gonna share that stuff, just because I’d rather have you guys be guessing and waiting. Does anybody want to see me there? I don’t know. Do you want me and Michelle to reconnect? You’re just going to have to watch the Hall of Fame to see. That’s all I’m going to have to say about that one.”

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony will take place at Fontainebleau Las Vegas in April 18th and will stream live on Peacock and WWE’s social channels.