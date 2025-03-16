Layla Names Chelsea Green & Liv Morgan As Matches She’d Like To Have

Layla says says that she would like to have matches with Chelsea Green and Liv Morgan. The WWE alumna spoke with Wrestlezona for a new interview and during the conversation, she was asked which she would like to face among the current WWE roster.

“I would have to say Chelsea Green, because of her character-wise stuff like that,” Layla said (per Fightful). “Also, I would love to work Liv Morgan. I think she works great with everybody else.”

She continued, “I mean, all the girls are phenomenal. If I was younger, I would love to face Bianca Belair, too. But yeah, all the all the girls are amazing. They would kick my butt.”

Layla has been out of the ring for nearly a decade, having retired after her final match in the summer of 2015.