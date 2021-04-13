Layla On Making Decision To Retire From Wrestling, Dealing With The Grind Of WWE Travel Schedule

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Layla discussed her decision to retire from wrestling in 2015, the grind of the WWE travel schedule, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Layla on deciding to retire from wrestling in 2015: “I took a break. I needed a break for myself. I was with WWE for about nine years. I was supposed to do these appearances and backed out. I wasn’t sure. I kind of got scared of being in the public eye. I didn’t want attention. I did my first appearance, and it was just fun, lighthearted. I thought, ‘Why not?’ Plus I wanted to see the fans again. Fans would ask on social media why I didn’t do appearances. Are you going to come back to wrestling? No, but maybe appearances. It just naturally happened, which I’m glad it did. It’s so nice to see the fans again and feel the warmth from fans and the support. I miss that, but I also like the idea that I can go in for a couple of hours and leave again.”

On being in the public eye as a WWE superstar: “I was getting older. I’m mid-life right now. Those days are gone. You get to a point as a woman, it’s really hard to age in the public eye. It really is. I didn’t want that for myself. I didn’t want to go out there. I stayed too long. I think I should have maybe retired three years before I did. That was the thought process for me. I didn’t want to get hurt. I didn’t want to get injured. In my head, I was kind of nervous. My time was gone. I loved it. I appreciated it, but my time has passed. You have to accept that and move on.”

On the grind of the WWE travel schedule: “Sometimes I would only be home for one day. Sometimes we’d be gone for 18 days internationally. I loved it. I was young enough. It was a great moment in my life. It has a lot of wear and tears on you. The older you get, speaking for me personally, I was finding it hard to recover and stay in shape. You need sleep to stay in shape and certain foods. It was hard to maintain.”