Layla Thinks She Should Have Retired Sooner, Talks Being Turned Down For Total Divas

Layla believes that she should have left WWE run sooner she did, discussing the end of her run in a new interview with Wrestling Inc. You can check out highlights from the discussion below:

On the last years of her WWE run: “I think what it was when I look back now, I see myself. The last few years I was there. I just felt I looked old compared to the other girls. I was 10, 12 years older than most of the locker room then.”

On the double standards regarding aging in wrestling: “Men can age and be able to still be used the ring and still work. For the women not really. One of the only ones is Mickie James. She was there full-time. I’m not saying having a run, coming in, and leaving. I get that. I can see [imbalance] happening with most of the past divas who are older.”

On why she kept going past the point she thought she should have: “You’re so used to the grind to keep going, not saying no. Keep pushing forward. I got caught up with it instead of saying,’ Hold up, take a step back. Let me think about this. I think it’s time for me to go.’ I just got used to wrestling all the time and fighting for my role. I was not ready to give it up.”

On being denied a spot on Total Divas: “I wanted to be on ‘Total Divas.’ I wanted to be on that. I love reality shows. Stuff like that. I didn’t get that obviously. That was one thing I wish I could have done. Things happen for a reason. I feel fortunate that I attained so much in my career that sometimes you get no, and you have to take it. You can’t get everything all the time.”