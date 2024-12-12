Layla Wants to See the Return of WWE Evolution

– During a recent interview with the No Name Wrestling Podcast, former WWE Superstar and Divas Champion Layla spoke about wanting to see the WWE Evolution premium live event make a return. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Layla on a potential WWE Evolution return: “I hope they do bring [back] another one, because the women have…I think they’ve proven that they have the talent, they have everything to back it up. I mean, we’re living in what, we’re in 2024, about to be 2025. Like, come on.”

On her hopes for 2025: “It’s like holding women back in a nine to five kind of job, or a career. It would be unheard of. So I hope times are going to keep changing, evolving, and in 2025, that women, you know, will be able to compete with the men for the main event and stuff like that, and be able to show they can do it.”

WWE held the first and currently only all-women Evolution event in October 2018.